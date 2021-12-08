Over Half of the Universe Vanished in the MCU — Was Kate Bishop From 'Hawkeye' One of Them?

The Snap affected the lives of billions, and with every new Marvel hero who joins the film franchise, we're forced to wonder how these characters fared in the Snap. After all, there was a 50/50 chance that they were made to vanish in the blink of an eye.

So where does that leave Kate Bishop? Our favorite new archer had the same chances of disappearing as the rest of the universe, and Kate herself hasn't exactly commented on her status since the Snap.