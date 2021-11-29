Your Guide to Every Film With Hawkeye in the MCU

For much of Clint's stint as a superhero, Hawkeye has largely served as a side character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though he was one of the first of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in The Avengers in 2012, he's only had sideline appearances in many of the franchise's major crossovers. After all these years, he finally has his own story to tell, but he's been around since almost the beginning of these movies. Check out every step Clint took to arrive where he is now.