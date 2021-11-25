In 'Hawkeye,' Clint Barton Has a Hearing Aid — How Did He Lose His Hearing?

Starring Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and others, the six-episode-long Hawkeye on Disney+ revolves around the fight two exceptionally skilled archers, Kate Bishop and Clint Barton, put up against the so-called Tracksuit Mafia.

In Hawkeye, Clint is portrayed as a busy dad who would rather switch off his hearing aid during a Captain America musical. But how did he lose his hearing? Here's what you should know.