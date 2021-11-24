We Need to Keep an Eye on Eleanor Bishop in 'Hawkeye' — Can She Be Trusted?

In an issue of West Coast Avengers, Kate and Clint Barton fight against the West Coast Masters of Evil. After Kate almost dies in the battle, a shocking individual saves her — her mother, Eleanor. Unfortunately, she reveals that she is also working with Madame Masque.

Later on down the line, Eleanor reveals that she is a vampire; after her husband and Kate's father Derek left her for dead, she started working with Madame Masque in change for an antidote to her vampirism.