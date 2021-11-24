'The Avengers' Ties Into Kate Bishop's Hero Transformation in 'Hawkeye'

The series brings us to a place we've never seen in a superhero picture before: Light descending snow and twinkling lights envelope New York City in a Christmas setting — nothing can go wrong, right? Well, not exactly.

The two-episode premiere introduces fans to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old who admires Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), aka Hawkeye. The first episode even shows us why Kate looks up to Clint so much. Even better, it reveals how he inspired Kate to be a hero.