Kate Bishop From 'Hawkeye' Is a Gay Icon in the Making — Here's Some Proof

A fresh-faced Katherine Elizabeth "Kate" Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) is about to put on a copy of Ronin's superhero mantel in a bid to save New York in the latest MCU holiday series debuting on Disney+, titled Hawkeye.

A self-taught archer with a long-standing interest in the work of the Hawkeye (aka Clinton Francis "Clint" Barton), Katherine somehow manages to convince her idol to join forces and work together to get to the bottom of a criminal conspiracy. So, is Kate Bishop gay?