Kate Bishop From 'Hawkeye' Is a Gay Icon in the Making — Here's Some Proof

Kate Bishop From 'Hawkeye' Is a Gay Icon in the Making — Here's Some ProofBy Leila Kozma
Nov. 25 2021, Published 10:53 a.m. ET
A fresh-faced Katherine Elizabeth "Kate" Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) is about to put on a copy of Ronin's superhero mantel in a bid to save New York in the latest MCU holiday series debuting on Disney+, titled Hawkeye.
A self-taught archer with a long-standing interest in the work of the Hawkeye (aka Clinton Francis "Clint" Barton), Katherine somehow manages to convince her idol to join forces and work together to get to the bottom of a criminal conspiracy. So, is Kate Bishop gay?
'Hawkeye' revisits the colourful tale of Kate Bishop, a gay icon in the making.
Season 1 of Hawkeye kicked off with two episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, (re-)introducing viewers to characters like Kate Bishop, an unparalleled archer who has been busy practicing ever since she first witnessed just what the Hawkeye is capable of while hiding out in her Manhattan apartment during the Battle of New York captured in The Avengers.
A young woman with a devil-may-care attitude and an innate desire to hold a mirror against increasingly obsolete social standards, Kate's character immediately struck a chord with die-hard comic book lovers and beyond. In an unforgettable scene, she even attends a ritzy auction wearing a suit and a tie — which quickly gave rise to a new fan theory holding that she is gay. (Even though, of course, sexuality isn't quite as simple as one's sartorial choices.)
"Kate Bishop not only wore one but two suits that is so. Gay," tweeted @heximoff.
"Kate Bishop standing is so gay," tweeted @emisuesivy.
"I'm really stressed out because I need Kate Bishop to be gay or else I think I’ll actually lose my mind," tweeted @jiwanshoni.
Viewers were relieved to discover that Kate put on another suit a few scenes later.
The Season 1 premiere of 'Hawkeye' established Kate's dynamic with Clint.
Unfortunately for fans, Season 1, Episode 1, and Episode 2 mainly focused on Kate's dynamic with Clint.
In the Season 1 premiere, Kate's attempts to get her hands on Ronin's costume — which, no surprises there, fit her like a glove — while she also gets the chance to get to know Clint more.
"It was really important figuring out a way that made the most sense of why Kate idolizes Clint in the way she does, and at what pivotal moment in her life does she witness or encounter this that makes sense for her to start training and learning archery," Trinh Tran, the executive producer of Hawkeye told Polygon.
The next few episodes will likely expand on their arduous battle against the so-called Tracksuit Mafia (they are referred to as the Tracksuit Draculas in the comic book series). They might also feature a storyline addressing the latest developments in Kate's love life.
So, who is the mysterious girl at the end of Season 1, Episode 2 of 'Hawkeye'?
The end of Season 1, Episode 2, finds Kate and Clint captured inside an abandoned building, with a few mobsters proudly boasting to an enigmatic girl that they managed to capture both of them. A talented copycat, Echo (aka Maya Lopez) (played by Alaqua Cox), is bound to step on the scene as Kate and Clint's arch-enemy in the next episodes.
Season 1, Episode 1, and Episode 2 of Hawkeye is available on Disney+ now.