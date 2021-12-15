The 'Black Widow' Post-Credits Scene Ties Into [SPOILER] Hiring Yelena in 'Hawkeye'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Hawkeye.

After Yelena Belova's (Florence Pugh) highly-anticipated return to the MCU, fans of the franchise are detecting a more serious tone is to follow in the Disney Plus original miniseries Hawkeye.

Following the events of Episode 4, "Partners, Am I Right?" Clint and Kate are no longer working together. Clint recognizes the rising dangers of the situation, so he decides to end his partnership with the young archer before it's too late.