In the Midst of 'Black Panther' Film Controversy, #RecastTChalla Is Trending on Twitter

In December 2020, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that T'Challa would not be recast in a sequel. In a statement, Feige said, "... to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

True to this statement, production on the sequel — titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — began in June 2021 with several stars reprising their roles.