The 'Shang-Chi' Post-Credits Scene Hints at a Sequel

The 'Shang-Chi' Post-Credits Scene Hints at a SequelBy Kori Williams
Sep. 7 2021, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: The following contains spoilers for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
The movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the latest in the MCU, and it saw huge numbers at the box office. According to the LA Times, it broke records for Labor Day weekend with an estimated $90 million in sales over the holiday.
Because of all the hype and success around the movie, fans want to know if there will be a Shang-Chi 2 coming to theaters anytime soon. Here's what we know about any upcoming installments or cameos from the wielder of the Ten Rings.
Will there be a 'Shang-Chi 2'?
Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed yet. But it does look like something may be in the works at Marvel. The Shang-Chi post-credits scene sees Shang-Chi and Katy talking about the Ten Rings with some familiar faces: Wong from Doctor Strange, Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel), and Bruce Banner (aka the Incredible Hulk).
Marvel's post-credit scenes are pretty much a guarantee that the characters from one movie will make it into future ones. Plus, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, also recently hinted to Collider that there might be more Shang-Chi movies in the works. The publication was trying to see if he would talk about a trilogy for the up-and-coming Marvel hero, but he wouldn't budge. However, he did say something interesting.
"We always make a movie with the intention of trying to make it well enough that people are very interested to see more stories," Kevin told the outlet. "And if they are, then we'll tell more."
But now, it's almost obvious that there will in fact be more, because then what was the reason to have Shang-Chi speak at all to any member of the Avengers?
Did Shang-Chi vanish in the Blip?
Now that we know where Shang-Chi exists within the MCU timeline, we've got to know: Did he turn to dust when Thanos snapped his fingers? In that interview with Collider, Kevin did but also didn't answer the question, implying that we've pretty much got to watch the movie closely to figure out if Shang-Chi "survived" those five years.
"This movie has one of my deepest cut Blip references, 'Easter eggs,' in it," Kevin said. "I don't know if you noticed it or not, but I love it. And it is obscure. I want to see if we can bring it into other movies, but let's let people see the movie and decide."
He went on to say that this reference is a visual one and there's no dialogue to suggest when it happens.
In Shang-Chi, there's no direct reference to the snap that changed the universe. But what Kevin could be talking about is a scene where a dating app for those who were "killed" by the Blip is shown. It's not a large part of the movie at all, but it's noticeable enough. There's also a poster seen for a post-Blip support group which could be a reference to the meetings that former Captain America Steve Rogers attended in Endgame.