The Stunt Coordinator Behind 'Shang-Chi' Died Weeks Before the Film's Release

On Sept. 3, Marvel’s highly anticipated Phase Four film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings made its debut on the big screen, and according to social media, the film did not disappoint.

Among the many surprises in the film were the two post-credits scenes featured at the end of the film and not one but two unexpected tributes to a fallen member of the MCU team.

But who is Shang-Chi’s, Brad Allan? Meet the man behind the scenes of many of our favorite fight scenes.