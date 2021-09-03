The Ten Rings' Origin Story Isn't Explained in 'Shang-Chi'

Spoiler alert: This story contains spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The newest film in Marvel's Phase 4, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is currently in theaters (and only in theaters, unfortunately), giving fans their first look at the MCU post-Avengers: Endgame.

The Shang-Chi film is varies wildly from the comics, which has a history of depicting racist stereotypes that many hoped Marvel would rectify in the film. As a result, many Marvel fans are uncertain about some of the backstory for Shang-Chi's character.