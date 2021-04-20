Shang-Chi May Be the Next Avenger of the MCU

2021 is definitely making up for whatever kind of mess 2020 was with all kinds of content that are coming out basically all year. Not only do we have a few shows coming out like Loki, but there are some movies on the horizon as well. One of those films, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , brings a new character into the MCU to fight alongside the Avengers. The film is set to come out this fall.

In this film, main character Shang-Chi is dealing with a lot. His past is coming back to haunt him since he was trained from a young age to be an assassin. If he wants to forge his own path and break away from his father's plans for him, it's not going to be easy.

Now that the trailer has dropped, fans will be even more curious about how Shang-Chi will fit into the overall universe and if he'll become the next member to join the Avengers.