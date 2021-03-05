Turns Out, Disney Owns Most of Your Favorite Marvel Characters

We all know and love Marvel characters as they have been a quintessential part of the entertainment industry for decades and decades. Through time, they started in comics and worked their way up to the big screen. Everyone has seen the rise and success of beloved icons from their favorite Marvel stories, but something fans and the general public may not know is that some of these superheroes aren't all owned by the same company.

It's sort of weird to think that these iconic film characters are under ownership by someone. These are things people never really think about while watching and fawning over their favorite film stars! So the lowdown with this is that some Marvel characters are owned (and not owned) by Disney, Sony, Universal, and more.

As you can assume from this list, there's a lot of business that happens behind the scenes with these movies.