13 Marvel Stars and Their Dramatic Transformations to Get Into Character

Sometimes method acting doesn't always go as planned. You can have the ability to drop weight like a college wrestler on diuretics, but if you don't know how to effectively do anything with the role, then your work is probably going to be for naught. Just ask Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson who dropped 54 pounds for All Things Fall Apart . Don't remember it? Well, that's probably because the indie project didn't get much love from audiences.

Films that do get a lot of love, however, are anything, Marvel. It seems like the studio can do no wrong: from universally adored films like Thor: Ragnarok, to lesser-known heroes and not-so-celebrated flicks like Captain Marvel, Disney's hero-owned franchises make bank at the box office.

And it seems like the actors who are partaking in these flicks know they've got the chance of the lifetime on their hands and treat it as such.