The 10 Rings From ‘Shang Chi' Explained

While Disney+ shows like Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki have been huge successes for the streaming platform among fans and critics alike, and serve as proof that the comic book intellectual properties can thrive in other mediums even outside of blockbuster releases, its first standalone film that zeroes in on a popular hero, Black Widow, didn't receive the warmest reception.

Marvel's phase 4 kick-off of its cinematic universe hasn't been without its hiccups.

Shang Chi is a different story, however. And fans of the film have one burning question: what are the 10 rings in the movie?

What are the 10 rings in 'Shang Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings'.

Introducing a new hero into the cinematic universe is always a big gamble. Many superhero properties rely on name recognition but Marvel has consistently proven that they've been able to rake in huge box office returns on even lesser-known and not as celebrated heroes, like Ant-Man and Captain Marvel along with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

These superheroes have become household names and fan favorites, and a burning question heading into Phase 4 of the MCU's world building has been whether or not the Disney-owned studio would be able to keep that momentum going. It appears that Shang Chi is a raging success, however, even in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the center of the film's plot isn't just the MCU's first-ever Asian lead franchise (Simu Liu and Akwafina are front and center in the action flick) but a compelling plot point that has Marvel fans excited for the cinematic universe's future — and it all has to do with the 10 rings mentioned in the title. The movie establishes that these objects are of an immensely powerful and incredibly ancient origin.

