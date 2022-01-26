Will the X-Men Finally Make It to the MCU? Hey, Anything's Possible in the Multiverse

The multiverse of the Marvel films has been gaining a lot of traction lately. Not only will the concept of alternate realities come into play as What If...? will soon cross over with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, but the multiverse also paved the way for previous Spider-Men from the Sony films to fight alongside MCU Spidey. Marvel Studios will even soon release a new animated series called X-Men '97. As of now, putting the X-Men into the MCU seems easier than it's ever been.