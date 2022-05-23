Doctor Strange's Powers May Be Limited, but Death Isn't Always Final

When it comes time to save the world from the Scarlet Witch’s desire to be with her sons, who don’t exist in her current universe, Doctor Strange is forced to call upon the Darkhold himself to dreamwalk.

However, in the universe in which he needs to defeat the Scarlet Witch, there’s no version of himself to dreamwalk into — that is, until he realizes that America Chavez brought back a different version of himself who died in another universe. So, Doctor Strange dreamwalks into his corpse, essentially resurrecting himself from the dead.