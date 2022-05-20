If Thaddeus Ross Is in 'She-Hulk,' It Could Mean the Introduction of the Red Hulk

Well, it's complicated. William Hurt passed away in March 2022. It's possible that he did film his part in She-Hulk. The alternative could be that the MCU has replaced Thaddeus Ross with a different actor. The fact that there's not more chatter about his character's future in the MCU after his death, however, means that there may not be much of a future for Thaddeus at all.

She-Hulk premieres on Aug. 17, 2022, on Disney Plus.