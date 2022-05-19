Frog-Man May Be the Link Between 'She-Hulk' and the Rest of the MCU

Funnily enough, in the comics, neither Frog-Man nor Leap-Frog seem to have any ties to the Hulk, She-Hulk, or even other known villains in the series, such as the Abomination, the Wrecking Crew, or Titania. However, his inclusion in She-Hulk could connect the series to numerous other MCU properties, like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or even the new Thor film. And since both She-Hulk and Thor: Love and Thunder seem to play into comic book campiness, a connection is definitely plausible.

She-Hulk premieres on Disney Plus on August 17.