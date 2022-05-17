Could the MCU Feature the Romance Between Wiccan and Hulkling? Here's What We Know

In the original comics, Wiccan and Hulkling are two adolescent male heroes who are most often associated with the Young Avengers. They are also famous for being an openly romantic gay couple whose romance is prominently featured. Let's take a moment to meet the two of them.

Wiccan is one of the sons of the Scarlet Witch and his real name is Billy Kaplan-Altman. Like his mother, he can control Chaos Magic and can use mystical energies to accomplish all sorts of feats.