Is Kang the Conqueror Related to the Fantastic Four's Reed Richards? It's Complicated!

In the Season 1 finale of Loki, our titular hero (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) encounter He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors).

He never actually refers to himself as Kang in Loki, but he does tell Loki and Sylvie that he has been referred to by many names over the centuries, including that of a conquerer, thanks to the actions of his many variants.