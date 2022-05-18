Who Is the Goddess Bast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Her Character, Explained

Eons ago, the panther goddess Bast blessed a warrior shaman from one of the five warring Wakandan tribes with the knowledge of the heart-shaped herb. The herb gave the shaman extraordinary abilities, including superhuman speed, strength, and instincts. As a result, the shaman became the first Black Panther and the king of Wakanda, uniting (most) of the tribes under his rule.

Marvel fans haven't heard Bast mentioned again in the MCU since 2018's Black Panther. However, a new image from the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder appears to have Bast sitting on a council with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in human form.