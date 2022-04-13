Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Moon Knight on Disney Plus.

The mysterious Egyptian moon god Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham/Karim El Hakim) chose Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) to serve as his human avatar in Moon Knight.

Although Episodes 1 and 2 of Moon Knight make Khonshu out to be a terrifying, all-powerful deity, Episode 3 flips those initial impressions upside down when it turns out that Khonshu is actually powerless against his fellow gods.