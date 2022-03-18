Is Marc Spector Really the Villain in 'Moon Knight' or Is There Someone We Don't Know About?By Kori Williams
Mar. 18 2022, Published 5:54 p.m. ET
The character who may be the darkest in the MCU is getting his own show on Disney Plus. Mercenary Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) — aka Moon Knight — is getting a limited series. Marc has what's known as dissociative identity disorder (DID), which used to be known as multiple personality disorder.
According to the Marvel Fandom Wiki, Marc was left for dead in the desert after one of his missions but was given a new chance at life thanks to the Moon god Khonshu. This being gave Marc the powers of the Moon Knight, which he used to protect people at night. But who is he protecting people from? Is Marc the villain of the story or is he fighting against a greater evil?
Who is the villain in the Disney Plus show 'Moon Knight'?
In the trailers and clips that Disney has put out about Moon Knight, it's not clear exactly who the villain is. Marc is certainly struggling with his mental health, and we even see him going through a sleeping study in one of the trailers. But we also see him noticing a figure following him often. But, this same figure is what we see Marc turn into eventually.
Plus, we don't see Marc fighting anyone. But we do see him discovering that he has a mental health issue, even if he doesn't yet realize it's DID.
In one scene, he finds a phone in a hole in a wall and picks it up. It sounds like there's a female voice on the phone, but for now, we don't know who that is aside from that whoever it is knows Marc.
Although, it doesn't look like Marc means to be the bad guy here. He's always really scared of the Moon Knight figure that's following him, but he eventually does embrace the fact that he is Moon Knight. It's only here that we see him beating up someone, so the titular character himself may be the real bad guy here.
According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, a character named Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) is the true villain of Moon Knight because he's a cult leader and has a connection to the god Ammit. But he's barely seen in the trailer, so there's a lot that we don't know about him in terms of how the character will develop in the MCU.
However, we do know that Arthur was the main villain in 1985's Moon Knight: Fists of Konshu #2. But considering that's only one story, and Arthur doesn't return again, we don't know what exactly Marvel plans to do with the character this time around.
Who is Steven Grant?
One of Marc's alternate personalities is named Steven Grant. According to Marc's page on the Marvel Fandom Wiki, he's called a millionaire and is one of the first alternate identities that Marc develops. Eventually, Marc begins to use them to gather information on some bad guys. In an interview with USA Today, Oscar said that Steven is an "English bloke who is a bit confused and doesn’t have great social skills and says the wrong things at all the wrong times and is completely sincere."
Oscar also said that Steven is someone who really wants to connect with others but it might be hard for him to do that when he fights bad guys for a living.
Moon Knight premieres on Disney Plus on March 30, 2022.