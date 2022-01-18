'Moon Knight' Could Break Disney's Streak of PG-13 Content — Here's Why

Spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier below!

Although there's a lot of fighting in Marvel movies and shows and we do see people get roughed up, it's rare that we even see blood in that content. The closest we've gotten in a while is a scene in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier where John Walker beat someone to death who he thought killed his friend. During that scene, before John could land the final blow, the camera panned away and all we saw was blood splatter on some steps.