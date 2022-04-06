Here's What the Future May Hold for 'Moon Knight' as Part of the MCU

Moon Knight follows the multiple personalities of Marc Spector (Oscar Issac). Under the influence of an ancient Egyptian god, Marc is forced to carry out the deity's will while trying to keep his dissociative identity disorder in check. Meanwhile, religious zealot Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) attempts to revive another Egyptian god for nefarious purposes, and Marc's wife Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) assists Marc on his mission.

Could Moon Knight meet with anyone else? Here's what we think.