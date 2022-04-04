The Disney Plus Version of Moon Knight Is Very Different From His Comic-Book Counterpart

Disney Plus's Moon Knight follows Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) as a mercenary with dissociative personality disorder. He works to keep the lives of his alternate personalities separate, but his mental health struggles are exacerbated by the Egyptian deity Khonshu, who uses Marc as his vessel. Thus, Marc becomes the new Moon Knight, a ghostly-looking warrior who carries out Khonshu's will.

The Moon Knight we've seen in the show differs considerably from the comics.