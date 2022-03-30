'Moon Knight' Introduces the MCU to the Titular Hero's Various Personalities

Following an eight-month hiatus, the MCU is back in full force on Disney Plus.

The first episode of the highly-anticipated miniseries Moon Knight is here, and it does not disappoint. Viewers meet a socially awkward and rumpled individual named Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), who works at a gift shop in the Egyptian section of a London Museum. We quickly discover that he experiences blackouts and retains memories from another life. Wait, what's up with that?