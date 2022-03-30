The Vigilante Moon Knight Gets His Powers From an Otherworldly Source

Although not too much is known about them, the first physical manifestation of a god was named Atum. He is said to be the first of the Heliopolitans and eventually became known as Ra or the ancient Egyptian god of the Sun.

It turns out that Khonshu is Atum's son who wanted to become a Stone Age Avenger. When he discovered he wasn't offered a membership, he decided to become one of his own, and that's how the first Moon Knight came to be.

You can watch Moon Knight on Disney Plus now.