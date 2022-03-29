Marvel Studios Has to Be Very Careful in Portraying Mental Illness in 'Moon Knight'

In an interview with GameSpot, Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis spoke about how the team wanted to make sure that Marc's DID was depicted authentically and with respect to those who actually live with the disorder.

"From day one, we took the mental illness aspect of this story very seriously and we wanted to approach it very reverential and very respectful," Grant told the outlet.

To that end, the film crew consulted with mental health consultants to provide notes on the portrayal.