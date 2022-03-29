Moon Knight Has a Girlfriend in the Comic Books — Is She in 'Moon Knight'?

But it’s not until Marc and Marlene fall in love that Marc truly embraces his Moon Knight persona. Marlene simultaneously takes on the roles of damsel in distress and muse. In the comics, Marc begins using his other personas — Steven Grant, the financier, and Jake Lockley, the cab driver — to achieve Moon Knight’s goals.

And Marlene is there to support him. She even goes undercover as an agent to help take down villains and hires Luke Cage and Iron Fist to track down Moon Knight when he goes rogue.