Where Was 'Moon Knight' Filmed? An International Adventure Awaits Fans

Additional scenes were shot in the small town of Szentendre, Hungary, and Madách Square in Budapest to stand in for popular places in London such as Soho and Brixton.

Filming also took place in Slovenia, but the production spent around a week in Wadi Rum, Jordan. Filming in Jordan was finished by October 2021.

Production then moved back to the United States to finish filming in Atlanta, Ga., according to the Hollywood Reporter.