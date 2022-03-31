Steven Grant's Secret Cell Phone May Reveal the Future 'Moon Knight' Cast

The question on all of our minds now is whether Duchamp will make an appearance in Moon Knight. While no actor has been announced as Duchamp, a casting call did go out when Marvel was casting Moon Knight that asked for someone who is a “20-40 [year-old] white male. Stereotypically good looking, overly enthusiastic, less intelligent than average but still lovable. Actor must be fluent in French.” Duchamp’s main trait in the early comics? He is very French. Now, the dots are connected.

New episodes of Moon Knight drop every Wednesday on Disney Plus.