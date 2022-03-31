The Real-Life Origins Behind 'Moon Knight' Villain Arthur Harrow Are Haunting

One of the most exciting things about Moon Knight is its ability to really veer off-book and do anything. Many Marvel fans are unfamiliar with Moon Knight’s run in the comic books, and even less are familiar with Arthur Harrow, who only appeared in one issue of Moon Knight. The original comic book figure was a pain management scientist, who would do anything to rid the world of pain. In the television series, Arthur similarly wants to rid the world of all evil, and will kill to do it.