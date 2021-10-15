'Mother God' Amy Carlson's Corpse Was Found Mummified Months After Her Death

It's been half a year since the body of Amy Carlson was first discovered in Colorado. Carlson's body was wrapped in Christmas lights, and it appeared to be the subject of worship by members of a religious sect. Now, months after the body was first discovered, Carlson's mother is still trying to figure out what happened to her daughter.

What happened to Amy Carlson?

Carlson was known as "Mother God" by the followers of the Love Has Won movement, which used to share Carlson's spiritual teachings on YouTube. Now, new light is being shed on the case thanks to interviews that were done with Carlson's mother Linda Haythorne, and with Saguache County Sheriff Dan Warwick that will be airing on the Oct. 15 episode of Dateline.

Seven of Carlson's followers were arrested following the discovery of the body. Three were charged with abusing a corpse, and four on charges of tampering with a deceased human body. Authorities claimed that Carlson had died in California, and had then been transported to the group's headquarters in Moffat, Colo. Two children were also inside the home when the body was discovered, so all seven members were charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Saguache County District Attorney Alonzo Payne later dropped all the charges against the group members, a decision that has proved controversial, and is one of the reasons that Dateline took an interest in the case. "Our office looked at all the documents and everything that was provided," Alonzo said in defense of his office's decision to drop the charges. "And from our perspective the allegations could not be met beyond a reasonable doubt."

