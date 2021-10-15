Where Are the Members of Bizarre Cult Love Has Won Today?

NBC's Dateline episode titled "The Ascension of Mother God" outlines the mysterious death of Amy Carlson, leader of the religious movement Love Has Won (LHW).

In 2006, Carlson left her job and family behind and offered herself to the New Age philosophical practices. She soon joined Love Has Won and built a following for the group. Eventually, Carlson paved her way to the top, becoming the movement's messiah known as "Mother God."