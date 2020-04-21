FBI Agent Serving at the Waco Siege Claims It Was an Event He Will Never Forget

On Feb. 28, 1993, four FBI agents were shot by the members of the Branch Davidians, a religious group living on the outskirts of Waco, Texas.

This marked the first tragedy to take place in what later became known as the Waco siege, a 51-day long battle between the authorities — including FBI and ATF agents and military personnel — and the members of the cult.

We investigate: what happened to the FBI agents at Waco? Were they subjected to an accountability process in the aftermath of the event?