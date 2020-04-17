'Waco' Is Now on Netflix and the Casting Choices Were Spot On

John Leguizamo plays a fictionalized version of an undercover ATF agent who infiltrates the compound. In real life, John is known for a plethora of movies from the past several decades, including Carlito’s Way, Summer of Sam, and John Wick. His role might not be as integral in Waco as some of his others, but he's yet another star who took on the miniseries.

With a semi-star-studded cast, Waco is a bit more than your typical miniseries meant to retell the story of a cult leader who is still remembered for his abuse and bizarre rituals. You have to assume that some liberties are taken with parts of the story in the miniseries, but the Waco cast arguably makes the story as vivid as it is.

Waco is now streaming on Netflix.