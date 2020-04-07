Jared Leto Has His Own Fyre Fest-Like Cult, No We Are Not Joking

Way back in 2013, Jared told the New York Times that his cult was "a joke, a response to journalists saying, 'You have such a cult following." But it seems like Jared and his band took the label very, very seriously. Since 2015, they've held "summer camps." In all seriousness...Jared's "cult" may just be a Fyre Fest-like marketing tool for his band 30 Seconds to Mars which hopes to host an isolate, luxurious event around music and spirituality. Or maybe it's truly a cult-cult. Maybe we just... #DontUnderstand.