This Is What You Should Know About Season 2 of 'The Valhalla Murders'

Released on March 13, Season 1 of the Icelandic crime-drama takes us to a strange world where deeply corrupt estate moguls, wicked state prosecutors and the like exercise control over the police.

At the focal point of the narrative is an investigator duo. Kata and Arnar go against the old-fashioned police procedures in a bid to reveal the true identity of the nefarious serial killer tormenting the inhabitants of Reykjavik.