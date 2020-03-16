This Is What You Should Know About Season 2 of 'The Valhalla Murders'By Leila Kozma
The Valhalla Murders revolves around corruption, systematic injustice and the devastating psychological impacts of childhood abuse.
Season 1 of the Netflix crime-drama depicts how two police investigators take up the fight against a monstrous serial killer targeting high profile businessmen loosely associated with an all-boys' school. What about Season 2? Will the gripping series be renewed at all?
Season 1 of 'The Valhalla Murders' was riveting.
Released on March 13, Season 1 of the Icelandic crime-drama takes us to a strange world where deeply corrupt estate moguls, wicked state prosecutors and the like exercise control over the police.
At the focal point of the narrative is an investigator duo. Kata and Arnar go against the old-fashioned police procedures in a bid to reveal the true identity of the nefarious serial killer tormenting the inhabitants of Reykjavik.
Weaving together different, loosely-related narrative threads, the eight episodes of the show offer a rare glimpse into Kata's and Arnar's private lives, depicting the striking overlaps between their personal struggles and the strange findings of their investigation.
In an earlier episode, the detectives arrest an adolescent boy shamelessly falsifying evidence for reasons unknown. In another, they learn that the victims were all former employees of the Valhalla, an all-boys' school that shut down a while ago.
According to The Cinemaholic, these findings compel the detectives to reflect on their own lives. Kata opens up about her battle with substance abuse, while Arnar shares harrowing stories about his own experiences with childhood abuse.
What about the cast, the plot, and the location of Season 2 of 'The Valhalla Murders'?
Netflix has yet to give the green light to Season 2 of The Valhalla Murders.
The show was originally commissioned by RÚV, one of the leading national broadcasters in Iceland. Created by an all-Icelandic crew, the riveting crime-drama series garnered a loyal following in the country and beyond in no time. According to The Cinemaholic, the shooting took place in Reykjavik — which is where Season 2 is most likely to be produced as well.
The Cinemaholic says that Nína Dögg Filippusdóttir, Björn Thors, and Bergur Ebbi Benediktsson could easily return for another season.
In the past, Nína appeared in cult-classic productions like the 2017 miniseries exploring the conflict-ridden everyday life of a group of female prison inmates, titled Fangar. In addition, she also appeared in hit series like the 2015 Ófærð or the 2018 Steypustöðin.
What's more, the talented writer and actress has just finished the shooting of the 2020 Eurovision, a comedy featuring Rachel McAdams, Will Ferrell, Pierce Brosnan, and the like. Nína will also appear in Kill the Poet, an indie drama directed by Friðrik Þór Friðriksson.
It's been a similarly busy season for Björn as well, who will play major roles in three forthcoming titles, including a drama directed by Saara Cantell, titled Sisarukset, a short movie, Sealskin, and the historical drama by Terrence Malick, The Last Planet.
Season 1 of The Valhalla Murders is available on Netflix now.
