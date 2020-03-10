Rumors Are Swirling Around the Possibility That Johnny Depp Will Be Cast as the Joker

Andy Serkis, John Turturro and Jeffrey Wright will all appear in the film as well. Shooting for the project just recently got underway, and Matt has already teased what Robert’s Batman suit will look like. Not many details are known about the plot of the film yet, but fans are hoping that it becomes a worthy successor to the Batman trilogy that was directed by Christopher Nolan and starred Christian Bale. Now, they may be hoping that Johnny will join in on the fun someday soon.