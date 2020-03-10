We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

Rumors Are Swirling Around the Possibility That Johnny Depp Will Be Cast as the Joker

At this point in his career, Johnny Depp has been a huge part of several franchises. He’s the lead character in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, and he also plays the main antagonist in the Harry Potter prequel franchise Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Now, rumors have begun circulating about Johnny joining another major franchise. 

Is the actor joining the DC universe? Rumor has it, there may be a new Joker in town. 