Source: Getty Images

A History of the Domestic Abuse Allegations Between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

When Amber Heard and Johnny Depp got married in 2015, it was a private ceremony and Johnny's second marriage. The pair went through a public and very messy divorce, with allegations of domestic abuse made by both parties. The history of the claims goes back almost four years when the pair announced their decision to split.

Now, both parties are headed to court over the defamation lawsuit. Here's everything you need to know.

Amber filed for divorce in 2016 and filed domestic abuse charges.

The abuse claims started when Amber filed for divorce from Johnny after only 18 months of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." Only four days later, she also filed for a temporary restraining order from Johnny, claiming domestic abuse.