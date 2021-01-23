Charles Manson Had at Least Three Sons — and One Man Thinks He’s a Fourth Kid

Charles Jr. had changed his name to Jay White, taking his stepfather’s surname. He had a son named Jason Freeman, but he stayed out of Freeman’s life so as not to tarnish his childhood, as CNN reported in 2012. “He just couldn’t let it go,” Freeman said at the time. “He couldn’t live it down. He couldn’t live down who his father was.”

Details are scarcer about Charles Luther, Manson’s son with second wife Leona Rae “Candy” Stevens, who has changed his name and dropped out of the spotlight, per Newsweek.

Valentine, meanwhile, changed his name to Michael Brunner and spoke out about his upbringing in a 1993 KCBS-TV interview , during which he said he felt no connection to Manson.

"I was too young to remember anything way back in California, and it’s really not part of my life,” he explained. “There’s no reason to treat me any different than the next guy just because of my biological father, and I think people do.”