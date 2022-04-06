Khonshu Seems Pretty Evil in 'Moon Knight' — Could He Be the Secret Villain?

It’s very clear that Steven Grant is doing everything he can to be a good person, but how is Khonshu affecting that? In the comic books, Khonshu drives Marc to kill on multiple occasions, which would make him a bit more evil than other traditional heroes.

Plus, Khonshu is essentially forcing Marc to act on his behalf. In the comic books, Khonshu drives Marc so mad that Khonshu eventually takes over Marc’s body while Marc and his alters fight it out amongst themselves, locked up inside of Marc’s brain.