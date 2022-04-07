If Ammit Has "Good" Intentions, Is She Still an "Evil" Villain?

Fans of The Good Place, and of philosophy in general, might be familiar with the trolley problem. Similar to the baby Hitler conundrum, the trolley problem gives its participants a dilemma: you are driving a trolley and there are two tracks.

The one you’re heading towards has six people in the way of the trolley, but if you veer to the other track, there’s only one person. Initially, people tend to say that they’d change the direction of the track, even though this causes them to actively kill someone rather than passively killing six people.