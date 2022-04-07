The Actor Who Plays Khonshu in 'Moon Knight' Is an Award-Winning Cinematographer

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Moon Knight on Disney Plus.

Gift shop employee Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) has been having a rough time in Moon Knight. There are stretches of time when he doesn't remember what he was doing or where he was.

However, Steven's biggest stressor is the strange, ghostly bird-faced skeleton figure haunting him wherever he goes. Khonshu has his reasons for following Steven closely. It turns out Khonshu is the Egyptian god of the moon.