Moon Knight's Multiple Personalities Stem From a Traumatic Childhood Event

Following Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has slowly introduced a new variety of characters to its fanbase, and the most recent superhero to make their live-action debut is Moon Knight, a complicated man with a complex mind.

The Disney Plus miniseries propels Phase 4 of the mega-franchise by placing one of Marvel's darkest and most brutal heroes at the center. Additionally, the series ventures into uncharted territory, exploring Egyptian gods and mental illness.