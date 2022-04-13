Is Jake Lockley Moon Knight's Bruce Wayne? This Personality Is a DetectiveBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Apr. 13 2022, Published 2:27 p.m. ET
He is vengeance. He is the night. He is ... Moon Knight! It's impossible not to draw comparisons between Marvel's nocturnal hero and the world-famous Batman of DC Comics fame. We've discussed before how Moon Knight is essentially a darker version of Batman.
He is a nocturnal superhero who isn't afraid to get his hands bloody. But perhaps the similarities run even deeper than that. When it comes to their alter egos, Jake Lockley bears a resemblance to Bruce Wayne.
Moon Knight currently stars in his own MCU series on Disney Plus. Marc Spector (Oscar Issac) is the latest avatar for the Egyptian God Khonshu and is tasked with carrying out his will all while trying to keep his dissociative identity disorder in check.
Through his disorder, Marc embodies multiple personalities. Sometimes, he is Steven Grant, a mild-mannered nerd with an encyclopedic knowledge of Egyptian mythology.
Though only teased in the series, comics Moon Knight has at least one other personality.
Is Jake Lockley the Bruce Wayne of 'Moon Knight'?
Episode 3 of Moon Knight provided a brief glimpse into a third personality for Marc. While there's little we know about him aside from his penchant for brutality, this certainly lines up with how Moon Knight is portrayed in the comics.
Originally, Moon Knight has at least three different personalities. Aside from Marc and Steven, one of them is Jake Lockley. Jake is a streetwise New York City cab driver who's an expert at gathering information and tailing criminals.
It's hard not to see Bruce Wayne reflected in all three of Moon Knight's personalities, including that of Jake. Let's break them down one by one.
Marc's skills as a mercenary are similar to how Bruce is expertly trained in multiple forms of martial arts to use in his Dark Knight work. Unlike the show, comics Steven is an arrogant billionaire who uses his money to fund his heroics, not unlike Bruce using the Wayne family fortune to develop all of his Bat tech.
Jake Lockley is no different when it comes to Bruce and the Bat. In DC lore, Batman takes on detective work and relies on his vast intellect to solve crimes in Gotham City. Though not as intelligent as Bruce, Jake Lockley is still quite the expert detective. He knows how to navigate around getting the information he needs before donning the suit and taking on bad guys.
In a sense, each of Moon Knight's personalities is one aspect of Bruce Wayne exaggerated into their own characters.
As far as we know in the MCU series, Moon Knight may follow the same path. Some personalities differ from the source material, but the signs are all there. Marc is still a highly trained mercenary and even timid Steven boasts a brilliant mind. If we can get to know Moon Knight's third personality, it'll be interesting to see how the MCU Moon Knight compares to the likes of the Dark Knight.
New episodes of Moon Knight stream every Wednesday on Disney Plus.