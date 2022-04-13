Moon Knight currently stars in his own MCU series on Disney Plus. Marc Spector (Oscar Issac) is the latest avatar for the Egyptian God Khonshu and is tasked with carrying out his will all while trying to keep his dissociative identity disorder in check.

Through his disorder, Marc embodies multiple personalities. Sometimes, he is Steven Grant, a mild-mannered nerd with an encyclopedic knowledge of Egyptian mythology.

Though only teased in the series, comics Moon Knight has at least one other personality.