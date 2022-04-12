Moon Knight is currently the star of his own series on Disney Plus, in which Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) must carry out the will of an ancient Egyptian deity while trying to keep his dissociative identity disorder in check.

Meanwhile, Deadpool/Wade Wilson hardly needs an introduction. The merc with a mouth has starred in two successful Marvel films (starring Ryan Reynolds) and is known for his fourth-wall-breaking wisecracks.

When these two polar opposite heroes meet with each other, someone is bound to get hurt.