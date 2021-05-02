Bruce Wayne Could Return to the Batcave in 'Batwoman' — Here's Why He Left

It's implied that Bruce's moral failings drove him out of Gotham for good, but chances are audiences could see him again — especially with the appearance of his doppelgänger. During the Season 1 finale of Batwoman, a man named Tommy Elliot has Bruce Wayne's face grafted onto his body by Alice. Tommy occasionally goes by the villainous alias Hush and is determined to bring down Batman after learning his true identity.

Tommy was a former childhood friend of Bruce's who is upset with Batman for saving his mother and therefore preventing his large inheritance. Alice constructs Tommy's new face to make it easier for him to infiltrate Wayne Tower and forward his nefarious agenda. After all, anyone armed with Bruce's real identity has some leverage over the citizens of Gotham.

Now that there's a face to Bruce Wayne, it's possible Bruce as himself could return to Gotham to help Ryan Wilder and her quest for justice. For right now, Tommy Elliot is in jail, and Ryan has much bigger threats to worry about — including Alice, Black Mask, and many others!

Watch new episodes of Batwoman on the CW Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.